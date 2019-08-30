Home

Nancy L. Fioretto (nee Ross), 77, a resident of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Chicago, passed away August 19, 2019. Nancy was the beloved wife of Lee A. Fioretto for 57 years; loving mother of Debbie L. (Tim) McEnery, Donna L. (Michael) Manzella, Dawn M. (Ed) Benoit, Nancy L. Smola; and cherished grandmother of 11. Memorial visitation Monday, Sep 2, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd, Elk Grove Village. Memorial Mass Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove Village. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
