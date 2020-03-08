|
On Sunday, March 1st, Nancy L. Pines began her flight into Heaven surrounded by angels. As she looks down from above, she sees her loving, doting husband who shared his heart with her over 50 years ago (Dick Pines); her three children who love her dearly and miss her so much already (Heidi, Sarah and Dick); her son- and daughter-in-law who became important members of her immediate family over weddings, holidays, birthdays and annual adventures in the Poconos (Mike and Surita); six grand-children who played, laughed, read, colored, cooked with and learned from her (Hawkins, Molly, Hannah, Lucy, Oliver and Sienna); extended family who always loved the holiday dinners and parties she hosted; fellow Lyric Opera attendees who reveled in her love of music; multiple book club members who had the benefit of her unique perspective gained from reading hundreds of books; her University of Chicago professors and classmates who were impressed with her ability to understand and process complex religious, philosophical and historical issues discussed in classic works of literature; hundreds of her students who developed a passion for learning and went on to change the world because of her teaching; her Mahjong club members who exchanged life stories while trying to win gracefully on Saturday mornings. She was dedicated to building a strong family with traditions that would be handed down through generations. "Nonnie" as she was affectionately called by her family, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly by all.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be at Independence Grove in Libertyville on April 18th from 11:00am - 2:00pm. Bring a story, a picture and a smile to share. In lieu of flowers, Nancy would have wanted you to support one of her passions: the Lyric Opera House of Chicago. Donations in her name can be made by (1) calling (312) 827-3500 and speaking with Erin or Stephanie (2) online at www.lyricopera.org/donate and click on "This is a commemorative gift" (3) mailing a check to 20 N.Wacker Drive, Suite 860, Chicago, IL 60606, including a note that the donation is in her name. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020