Nancy Lee Conley nee Charlette of Schaumburg for 57 years, beloved wife of 62 years of Jim; loving mother of Maureen Strokosch, Jim (Sally), Eileen (Don) Rosenwinkel, Daniel (Lucy), Michelle (Tim) Helton and the late Kevin; cherished grandmother of 10; proud great grandmother of 9; dear sister of Gayle (the late Dave) Birdsong and Raymond (JoAnn) Charlette, sister-in-law of Mary Alyce Tully; aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 – 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Thursday 9:15a.m. to St. Marcelline Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Donations made to Amita Hospice 2601 Navistar Rd. Bldg. 4 Fl.1 Lisle, IL 60532 or Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020