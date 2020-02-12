Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Conley Obituary
Nancy Lee Conley nee Charlette of Schaumburg for 57 years, beloved wife of 62 years of Jim; loving mother of Maureen Strokosch, Jim (Sally), Eileen (Don) Rosenwinkel, Daniel (Lucy), Michelle (Tim) Helton and the late Kevin; cherished grandmother of 10; proud great grandmother of 9; dear sister of Gayle (the late Dave) Birdsong and Raymond (JoAnn) Charlette, sister-in-law of Mary Alyce Tully; aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 – 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Thursday 9:15a.m. to St. Marcelline Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Donations made to Amita Hospice 2601 Navistar Rd. Bldg. 4 Fl.1 Lisle, IL 60532 or Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -