age 80 of Highland Park. At Peace In Christ Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to John D., loving mother of John (Maria), Mark (Jayne), Joe (Kathy), Bob (Sandy) and Jane (Mike) Trapani. Fond grandmother of 15, dear sister of David (Kim) Splett. Memorial visitation Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 10:00 am until service 11:00 am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, Inurnment Saint Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. For info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019