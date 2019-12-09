|
Nancy Leviton, age 86, beloved wife of the late Irving Leviton, happily married for 56 years; loving mother of Don (Lynnie), Steve (Tami) Leviton and Lauri (Dr. Richard) Salberg; adored Grandma of Carly (Abraham) Eilian, Brett (Collier), Alix, Brandon (Katie), Ross Leviton, Lexi, Liza and Zachary Salberg; much loved sister of Marv (Dayle) Lash. Nancy was the most amazing mother and grandmother, her world was her children and grandchildren, "we love you more". Services will be held at Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation, 4 N Happ Road, Northfield. Interment following at Memorial Park, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. For the day and time of service call Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019