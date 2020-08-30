1/1
Nancy Lewis
Loving wife and mother, Nancy Lewis, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the age of 86 in Easton, MD, formerly of Glencoe. She was born to Henry and Ruth Bloom, in Boston, MA.

In her married life with her beloved husband, Stanton, Nancy lived a full life in Chicago, and later, in Easton, sharing their love for the sun, the water, and travel. She was never without a good book to read, or a friend to meet, and she often spent her time helping those in need, making meals for the local hospice, packing lunches for Habitat for Humanity, and raising funds for scholarships from AAUW.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Stanton Lewis, her sister, Tamara Gould, her children, Melissa Scott, Beth and Herb Cohen, Aimi and Brian Jablonowski, Jonathon Harris, her grandchildren, Dan and Shelby Cohen, Jacob Harris, Ben Harris, David Cohen, and, much to her delight recently, a great-grandchild, Jasper Cohen.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Harris.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Temple B'Nai Israel Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 7199 Tristan Dr, Easton, MD 21601, bnaiisraeleaston.org.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
