Nancy Bodeen née Lindberg, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 in Evanston Hospital. Cherished wife for 64 years of the late George H. Bodeen; loving mother of Debbie Bodeen (Jeff) Calhoun, Michael Bodeen, Julie (Andy Phelps) Bodeen, and Susan Bodeen; proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five; dear sister of late Susan (the late Ron) Byrd née Lindberg. Nancy was welcomed into this world by her parents, Le Roy and Selma née Kohler Lindberg on June 9th, 1930 in her beloved Evanston Hospital. She shares a birthday with her daughter Julie, and together they were able celebrate that day along with the rest of Nancy's immediate family. 89 years old: A long life well lived. The ER and ICU staff at Evanston Hospital provided great care for Nancy. We are so very grateful to them. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Ave, Glencoe, Illinois 60022. Reception immediately following. For Nancy's full obituary or information please visit www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary