Nancy Louise Verville, age 89 of Palos Park, formerly of Brookfield. Retired School Teacher at Gower School District #62. Beloved daughter of the late George and late Elsie (nee Fuerst) Verville, loving sister of the late George (late Peggy) Verville, fond aunt of Valerie and Glenn and great-aunt of Megan, Dylan, Logan and Aphisit, dear friend to many. Visitation Monday, July 27, 2020 8:30am until time of prayers 10:30am at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield to St. Barbara Church, Mass 11:00am. Interment Private Calvary Cemetery, Virginia, MN. Memorials to St. Barbara Church 4008 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513 for Masses for Nancy would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com
. Info: 708-485-0214