Nancy Lynn Barys Obituary
Nancy Lynn Barys nee Thoss, age 64, of Skokie, IL. Beloved wife of Andrew Peter Barys. Loving mother of Ashley Nicole Barys (Patrick James) Kough and Kyle Matthew Barys. Dear sister of Sue Thoss. Fond sister-in-law Paul Edmund (Sarah) Barys. Fond aunt of Robert William Thoss; Maggie (Darrin) Evans and Jamie Barys (Duncan Darroch-Thompson). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL, 60062. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
