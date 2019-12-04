|
|
Nancy Lynn Erstad nee Abbott age 62 of Palatine. Beloved wife of Lyle Erstad for 38 ½ years. Loving mother of Gretchen (Scott) Saflarski, David Erstad, Anna (Timothy) Schieck, Kirsten Eissman, and Clarissa Erstad. Dear grandmother of Adeline. Cherished daughter of Loren (the late Barbara nee Jackson) Abbott. Fond sister of Cindy (David) Nath, Stephanie Stephen, and Teresa Abbott. Aunt and cousin of many.
Visitation Thursday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Private Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery. Life Celebration Service Friday 1:00 pm at Our Saviour Evangelical Free Church, 300 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling, IL. 60090. In lieu of flowers donations to Park Ridge Chorale at https://squareup.com/store/park-ridge-chorale or her church OSEFC will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019