Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Saviour Evangelical Free Church
300 Schoenbeck Road
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Erstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lynn Erstad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lynn Erstad Obituary
Nancy Lynn Erstad nee Abbott age 62 of Palatine. Beloved wife of Lyle Erstad for 38 ½ years. Loving mother of Gretchen (Scott) Saflarski, David Erstad, Anna (Timothy) Schieck, Kirsten Eissman, and Clarissa Erstad. Dear grandmother of Adeline. Cherished daughter of Loren (the late Barbara nee Jackson) Abbott. Fond sister of Cindy (David) Nath, Stephanie Stephen, and Teresa Abbott. Aunt and cousin of many.

Visitation Thursday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Private Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery. Life Celebration Service Friday 1:00 pm at Our Saviour Evangelical Free Church, 300 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling, IL. 60090. In lieu of flowers donations to Park Ridge Chorale at https://squareup.com/store/park-ridge-chorale or her church OSEFC will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -