|
|
Nancy M. Baer, 69, passed away February 24, 2020. Lifetime resident of Chicago, IL . Cherished daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary "Mimi" Baer. Loving sister to the late James Baer, and Robert (Cheryl) Baer. Beloved aunt to Jill (Tony) Fiscelli, Christine (Dont'a) Norwood, Kevin (Christine) Baer. Great aunt to Alyssa, Mia, Aidan, Lily and Zoe. Cherished friend to many. Nancy was a parishioner of Queen of Angels her whole life, and devoted 38 years as an Athletic Director and Volleyball Coach. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Wednesday 2/26 from 3-9pm. Memorial Mass will take place at Queen of Angels Parish, Thursday 2/27 at 11am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020