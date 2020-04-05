|
|
Nancy M. Del Priore (nee Mastantuono), Age 93, Born into Eternal Life on March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony J. "Tony" Del Priore, Sr. for an incredible 71 years. Loving mother of Anthony J. Del Priore, Jr., and Denice (Michael) Heeney. Proud and loving grandma of Michael Heeney, Gina (Nick) McDonald, Matthew Heeney, and Lisa Rolek. Dear great grandmother of Alyssa and Nicholas McDonald, and Anthony Garcia. Beloved daughter of the late Dan "Pop" and Rose "Nonnie" Mastantuono. Devoted sister of the late Antionette Adam Prack (Andy Adam), and Dan (Margaret) Mastantuono. "Aunt Nancy" was also dearly loved by her nieces and nephews: the late Andy (Kathy) Adam, Wayne (Nadine) Adam, Laura, Kathy, Mark (Debbie), and Craig (Yvonne) Mastantuono. Fond cousin of Joe (Cathe), and Bob (Virginia) Spinazzola. Dear sister-in-law of Dolores "Lovey" Boerst, and the late Rose Testa, Eva Donaldson, Michael Del Priore, Antoinette "Dune" Fragala Tully, Nicki Cozzi, Mary Guttilla, Adam Del Priore, Mildred Spear, Rocco Del Priore, Gertrude Ortiz, Carmen Del Priore and Yolanda Cole. Cherished lifelong friend to Louise Faretta and Mildred Disabato. Nancy and Tony were united in Matrimony on May 21, 1949 at St. Donatus Church in Blue Island. Her deep love and care of family and exceptional cooking skills will remain in our hearts forever. Nancy was the authoress of the 11th Commandment…Thou shalt eat dinner at grandma and grandpa's house on Sunday at 5pm. A private family visitation and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were held. A memorial mass and reception celebrating her life will take place at a later date. Memorials to Palos Hospice, 15295 E. 127th Street, Lemont, IL 60439, or the Tinley Park Food Pantry, 6875 173rd Pl., Tinley Park, IL 60477 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020