Nancy M. Jenkover Podwika, 75, of South Elgin, at rest Sat., Oct. 10, 2020. Beloved mother of Amy San Martin; cherished sister of Gloria (John) Casey and (the late) Louise M. Zielinski; loving grandmother of Amanda and Christian San Martin. A graduate of Northwestern Univ. in Anthropology, with graduate work at the Univ. of Illinois, Nancy volunteered and worked at the Field Museum, wrote several books, was an avid traveler and gourmet cook.
Memorial Mass 11:00 am on Sat. Oct. 24th, St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley, IL. Visitation before Mass 9:30 am to 10:45 am at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St. Huntley. Info (847)669-5111 or www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
. Interment private. Memorials to Alzheimers Assn. appreciated.