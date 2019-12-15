Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Patterson Obituary
Nancy M. Patterson, nee Austerman, age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 10:00-11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Daniel Cochrane officiating. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -