Nancy M. Patterson, nee Austerman, age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 10:00-11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Daniel Cochrane officiating. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019