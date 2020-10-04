A memorial mass for Nancy Marie Franke will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:00a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church 502 S. Park Blvd. Streamwood. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Nancy passed away peacefully May 10, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Cioch; dear sister of the late Lester (Patricia) Cioch; most loved sister of Linda Kozil; cherished godmother of the late William Joseph Kozil; dearest friend of Frani Chudzik and Barb (Bill) Welth; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory Streamwood/Schaumburg. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.