Nancy Marie Mancuso
1935 - 2020
Nancy Marie Mancuso 85, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life at the Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Nancy was born on July 4, 1935 in Chicago, IL daughter to the late Edward and Bridget (O'Rourke) Ellis. She married August Peter Mancuso on September 17, 1960 in Chicago, IL, he since preceded her in death on November 8, 2005. She was an avid reader and utilized the library on a weekly basis.

Nancy was the loving mother of Dawn Marie (Mark Stewart) Mancuso-Licht, James Joseph (Kimberly Kidd) Mancuso and August Peter (Kerry Margaret) Mancuso, Jr.; The loving grandmother of Dakota (Joseph) Mandli, Michael (Jessica) Mancuso, Erin (Fiancé Mike LoRusso) Mancuso, Emma Mancuso, Jack, Eillie, Grace and Liam Mancuso; And the loving great-grandmother of Madigan, Josie and Lainey Mandli. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She is Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Carol (Frank) Pulec.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Ray Guthrie officiating. Due to restrictions at church of only 50 people in the church for the Mass with masks required. Inurnment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial to the Milwaukee PBS (https://www.pledgecart.org/pledgeCart3) or the Friends Of The Lake Geneva Public Library Inc (918 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147) is appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
