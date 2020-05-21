Nancy Martarano Heebner
Nancy Martarano Heebner (nee Montgomery), beloved wife of the late Jack Heebner and the late Jack Martarano. Loving mother of Joseph (Linda) Martarano, Roseann Martarano, Irene (Chris) Crea, Mary Therese Martarano, Jacqueline (Brian) Thompson, Robert (Paula) Heebner, Peggy Weller and John (Aliece) Heebner. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Jeanne (Joseph) Tierney. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are being held privately. A Memorial Mass celebrating Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Nancy was a longtime teacher for District 109 Bridgeview/Justice. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
