|
|
Nancy, a few months short of her 91st birthday, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at her Presbyterian Homes townhouse. As she was apt to tell you, Nancy was a lifelong resident of Cook County. She attended New Trier High School and Northwestern University, where she met her future husband Ken. Together they embarked on a wonderful life which included 5 children; Mark (Glenda), Andy (Zosia), Betsy (Brett), Matt (Robyn) and Peter, as well as a wealth of grandkids and great grandkids. A devoted member of St Elisabeth's Episcopal Church in Glencoe, she was the first female warden of the vestry and served many years as head of the Altar Guild. Nancy will be fondly remembered for her grace, humor and kindness. Her family will miss her deeply, but find joy in the wonderful memories she gave to all. A memorial service is planned for a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020