|
|
Nancy O'Connor (nee Vernola) Beloved wife of the late James O'Connor. Loving mother of Timothy (Peggy) O'Connor and Thomas (Sheila Kowalski) O'Connor. Cherished grandmother of Jack and Maggie. Dearest sister of Joseph (Bonnie) Vernola. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers for Nancy will begin on Saturday, December 7th, 9:00 A.M. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church for Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019