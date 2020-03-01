Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map

Nancy O. Flouret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy O. Flouret Obituary
Nancy O. Flouret, age 78, passed away on February 26, 2020 Beloved wife of the late George for 55 years; loving mother of Andre (Donna), Marc, and the late Jean Brett, who preceded her in death; dear grandmother to Brooke; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now