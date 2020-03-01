|
Nancy O. Flouret, age 78, passed away on February 26, 2020 Beloved wife of the late George for 55 years; loving mother of Andre (Donna), Marc, and the late Jean Brett, who preceded her in death; dear grandmother to Brooke; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020