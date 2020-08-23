Nancy P. Verheyen (nee Kenny) - devoted mother of Jack, Grace and Ryan; loving sister of Jim, Tom and Kathleen (David) Foley; beloved daughter of the late Therese (nee McCarthy) and James; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Due to Covid 19, social distancing and masks will be required. There will be a limited attendance allowed at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.athritis.org
or pulmonaryfibrosis.org
would be appreciated. Info 847-685-1002 or cooneyfuneralhome.com