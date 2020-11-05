Nancy Panico, nee Bevente, age 94, beloved wife of the late Cuono Panico; loving mother of Pasqualina (Gerard) Dobkowski, Cuono Richard (Kristy) Panico, and Rosemarie (Glen Marino) Panico-Marino; cherished grandmother of Kenneth R. (Lisa) Truty, Annamarie Marino, Colleen (Noel) Lagneaux, and Kathleen Kutmas; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Kolin, and Mia Truty, and Carrson Lagneaux; dearest sister of Gennaro (Francesca) Bevente, Mary (Aniello) Auriemma, Madelyn (the late Anthony) Scrima and the late Luigi (the late Theresa) Bevente; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 7th, 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove, IL. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, www.ourladyofpompeii.org
, are appreciated. The Funeral Home and Church will be following local government restrictions, limiting the number of people to 25 entering the building. For the safety and comfort of others, please pay your respects in a timely manner.