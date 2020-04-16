|
Nancy Jean Hess Pannkoke, age 81, retired librarian from Holy Cross High School and former English teacher at Proviso West High School and resident at Wesley Place Nursing Home, formerly of North Brainard Ave., LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of Theodore E. Pannkoke (deceased), devoted mother of Theodore William (Melissa Elizabeth) and Frederick Paul (Kathrin) Pannkoke, cherished grandmother of Oscar Paul, Carl Theodore, and Polly Helena Frieda. Nancy was an avid reader, hobby photographer, gardener and listener of American Folk music. To be interned at Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park, Illinois with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Utica Public Library would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Add'l Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020