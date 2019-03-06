|
Nancy R. Koss nee Concannon. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Koss. Loving mother of Robert Koss, Cathleen Koss, Carol (Bill) Targun, Nancy (Billy) Barra & John (Laura) Koss. Cherished grandmother of Robin, Phillip (Megan), Tracey (Al), P.J., Elizabeth, Samantha, Peggy, Madison, Mackenzie, John Paul, Dylan, Melanie & Megan. Proud great grandmother of Lily, Elianna & Annalise. Dear sister of 2 brothers & 6 sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019