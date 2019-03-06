Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Nancy R. Koss

Nancy R. Koss Obituary
Nancy R. Koss nee Concannon. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Koss. Loving mother of Robert Koss, Cathleen Koss, Carol (Bill) Targun, Nancy (Billy) Barra & John (Laura) Koss. Cherished grandmother of Robin, Phillip (Megan), Tracey (Al), P.J., Elizabeth, Samantha, Peggy, Madison, Mackenzie, John Paul, Dylan, Melanie & Megan. Proud great grandmother of Lily, Elianna & Annalise. Dear sister of 2 brothers & 6 sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
