Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Nancy O'Connell
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Church
1S314 Summit
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Church
1S314 Summit
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Nancy R. O'Connell Obituary
Nancy R. O'Connell, nee Sullivan, of Oak Brook, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; loving mother of Regina (Michael) Carlson, Kathleen Kroll, Thomas Jr., Robert E. (Jean), Daniel K. (Susan), Michael P. (Kasey), Marybeth (Brian) Reilly and the late Marie Therese; devoted Gramma of Joseph (Paul), Joan (Bob), Tom, Brian (Heather) and the late Michael and Kevin, Colleen (Ryan), Melissa (Sean), Bob Jr. (Maria), Matt (Kellene), Kaitlin, Dan Jr., Meghan (Jim), Casey (Alex), Tim, Padraic, Eamonn, Liam, Jack (Ashley), Maureen, Brendan, Katie and Maeve; great-gramma of 17+; fond sister of the late Charlotte Diebold. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Monday at Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1S314 Summit, Oakbrook Terrace from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (give.cff.org/tribute/gramma). For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
