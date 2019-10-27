|
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Nancy Rosalie Smith (Logan), with her children at her side, passed away at the ripe old age of 84. Born July 17, 1935, to John and Irene (Cieslak) Logan. To those who knew her, Nancy was the most generous, supportive, creative, hilarious soul they'd ever met. She had an unwavering devotion to the underdog, filling her time with the company of great friends. She is survived by her children, Gilly (Bob) Ryan, Brooks, and Brendan; sisters, Audrey and Debbie (Rick) Waldoch; grandchildren, Grace, Emma, and Caroline Ryan, and many beloved friends. No funeral, just family and close friends gathering to share stories and drink a toast in her honor. Donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org/donate) or One Tail At A Time (onetail.org/donate).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019