Nancy Rose Klein
Nancy Rose Klein of Wheeling, died peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Robin (Laurie), Donna (the late Ken) Schutz and Karen (Daniel) Craig; loving grandmother of Kevin, Amy, Jennifer, Steven (Michele), Jon, Christian, Cheyenne and Breanna; cherished great grandmother of Emalyn. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Sunday June 7th from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Cremation Private.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
JUN
7
Service
02:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tomasa Tejeda
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
