Nancy Rose Klein of Wheeling, died peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Robin (Laurie), Donna (the late Ken) Schutz and Karen (Daniel) Craig; loving grandmother of Kevin, Amy, Jennifer, Steven (Michele), Jon, Christian, Cheyenne and Breanna; cherished great grandmother of Emalyn. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Sunday June 7th from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Cremation Private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.