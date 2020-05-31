Dr. Nancy Rovin Schaeffer, beloved sister, cousin and friend, passed away on May 27, 2020 at age 72. Born July 7, 1947 in Chicago, IL, her compassion for children with special needs led to a long career in education. Over her career as a teacher and psychologist, Nancy worked with countless children, adolescents, adults and geriatric clients. Both professionally and personally, Nancy's compassion for others knew no bounds. A cherished memory was her deployment to NY after 9/11 with a team from the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA), to aid and counsel families and first responders. After moving to Arizona in 2003, Nancy continued working as a school psychologist. She enjoyed making new friends, cooking, traveling and being close to her son, Scott, who was then in Arizona. When Scott was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, Nancy continued to work but was also by his side and oversaw his care. Scott passed away on February 4, 2011 at age 37. Nancy retired the following year. Due to declining health and to be close to family, Nancy returned to the Chicago area in November 2018. She is survived by her brother, Barry (Nancy Schlosser) Rovin, cousins Barbara Ward, Sherry (Paul) Minkus and Jeff Glazer, and their families. Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.