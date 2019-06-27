Nancy Stackpole Coffin, born June 25, 1926 in Lynn, MA, quietly passed away on June 5, 2019 after a recent diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer. She was the loving daughter of Vassar & Ruth Stackpole of Lynn and Marblehead, MA. Nancy was blessed to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren, friends and extended family during the days leading up to her passing.



Nancy and her husband of 52 years, Gregory C. Coffin, grew up and met in Marblehead, where they shared a deep love of the ocean. They ran a beach school at Devereux Beach in their younger years, and later raced a variety of boat designs. After Greg's retirement, they travelled the world on cruise ships, private yachts and the Royal Clipper. Nancy was proud of her status as the "Oldest Living Member" of the Boston Yacht Club where she and Greg joined on July 8, 1954.



A graduate of Cushing Academy, Westbrook Jr. College, Tufts College and the Boston School of Occupational Therapy, Nancy enjoyed her school years where she developed lifelong friendships. Later in life, she and Greg built a second home in Port St. Lucie, FL and continued learning at the University of Florida where they became Master Gardeners. As such, they volunteered their acquired skills and knowledge at non-profits in both, Florida and Marblehead. Nancy was a contributing editor for Coffin Associates Educational Testing Works and co-authored The Multicultural Test and The Black History Test with Greg. These publications were used in over 40 states in the U.S. as curriculum testing.



Nancy worked for many years as an Occupational Therapist at the Devereux Nursing Home and the VNA in Marblehead. In retirement, she loved her job as Manager of The Seagull Gift Shop, and her part time position as a docent at the Lee Mansion. She was a contributing member of the Marblehead Arts Association where she taught, and displayed, her beautiful Sailor's Valentines. Nancy was also a long-time member of the Arrangers Garden Club of Marblehead, where she made many true and loyal friends She was also a member of the Marblehead Museum and Historical Association.



Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Greg, her eldest son Gregory C. Coffin, Jr. her daughter in-law Elizabeth Turner Coffin, her brother Lincoln Stackpole, her sister Cynthia Stackpole Guder, her sister-in-law Laurette Coffin Maroney and her brother-in-law, John Coffin.



She is survived by her son Geoffrey Coffin and his wife Migdalia Coffin, her daughter Cynthia Coffin, and her daughter Emily Coffin Gaffney and her husband Luke Gaffney. "Gram" will be greatly missed by her grandchildren whom she adored including Stanley and Rebecca Coffin, Chris and Latisha Coffin, Nick Coffin, Kristin Coffin and her husband Andrew Treiber, Rachael Cox, Noelle Cox, Wendelin Corliss, Harold Irizarry, Jennifer Butler, Ryan Irizarry, Jessica Rock-Gaffney-Jambhore, Kyle Gaffney, and Jake Gaffney. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren: Andrew, Abigale, Ryan Jr, Logan, Violet, Oliver, Greyson, and Hudson.



Services will be held at the Old North Church, 35 Washington St., Marblehead, on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 am. A private burial for family members will be held Waterside Cemetery. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Please visit the on-line guestbook for Nancy at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary