Nancy J. Schweitzer, age 71, of Des Plaines. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Mary Schweitzer. Loving sister of Judy (Bill) Hall, Jim (Robin) Schweitzer, the late Ginny (the late Larry) Yasdick. Fond aunt of Jack and Ryan Schweitzer.
Funeral Mass Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Masks and social distancing required. Due to Covid-19 limitations the Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 949 N River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.