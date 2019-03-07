|
Nancy M. Singer (nee Mueller) M.A., 72, of Wilmette, formerly of Winnetka, passed away Feb. 21st, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Loving wife of 31 years to the late Mark E. Singer; cherished mother of Abigail M. Singer of Oregon and Mark P. Singer of Virginia; beloved sister to Joseph Mueller of Springfield and the late Mary Winget (nee Mueller) of Minnesota; grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and colleague. An avid supporter of progressive causes, Mrs. Singer spent her life working in education, first teaching economics at the University of Kansas, and last working as assistant to the dean of engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 9th at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to www.wttw.com,www.sierraclub.org or www.wbez.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019