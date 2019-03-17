Home

Nancy Smith Ledvina Obituary
Nancy Smith Ledvina, who passed away on March 18, 2018, continues to be remembered for her caring and nurturing soul. She is missed deeply by her beloved companion Scott Joss and several close friends. Nancy was a loving mother of many pets over the years, especially Princeton and Pal. She was an avid animal rights activist her entire life. She was intelligent, knowledgeable, and a talented lover of music. She was independent, strong, principled, and will forever be in our hearts. Donations in her memory can be made to any animal shelter or humane society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
