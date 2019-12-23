|
Nancy Staunton – mother of 6, former Oak Park Village Trustee, and constant presence in Oak Park civic life for more than 40 years – died November 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Born Anna Jean O'Malley, but known as Nancy from an early age, she was raised in Englewood as the youngest child of two Irish immigrants. She spent her first career as a nurse, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1951 from St. Xavier College, and working at Mercy Hospital and as a part-time courier nurse for the Santa Fe Railroad on trips between Chicago and Los Angeles. Mercy Hospital is where Nancy met her husband of 56 years, Patrick Staunton, who had arrived from Dublin as a new physician in 1952. They married in 1957, and had six children in less than five years starting in 1958. Nancy and Pat moved to Oak Park in 1965, and Nancy lived there for forty-one years, including several years after Pat's death in 2013. Nancy spent more than 30 years with the League of Women Voters working on a variety of issues, and in 2007, she was recognized for her contributions with the Hazel Hansen Award. She also returned to school, earning a Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1976, which led to work in health care planning, primarily with the Chicago Suburban Health Services Agency. In 1985, she was elected to the first of two terms on the Oak Park Village Board. Nancy's father Thomas died when she was a teen, and her mother Mary, brother John, and sisters Sarah Margaret and Mary have also all passed away. Nancy is survived by her children Kevin (Maria), Mary, Anne, Brian (Liz), Jane (Max), and Tom, and her grandchildren Jack, Kyle, Luke, Will, Van, Kevin, and Finn. Services are set for Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena - St. Lucy, 38 N. Austin Boulevard, Oak Park. Donations to St. Catherine – St. Lucy School (online at https://www.givecentral.org/location/364/event/11764 or by check to the School at 27 Washington Blvd. in Oak Park) or your preferred local hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019