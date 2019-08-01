Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Nancy Stone Obituary
Nancy Stone passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17 after years of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Nancy led a vibrant and full life, traveling the world, spending time with family and friends and enjoying her love of literature, horses, dance and charitable causes. She leaves behind her loving husband Mark, her three children, Cynthia (Aronson), Rob (Aronson), Mandy & Tim (Stone-Miller), her brother Leon & Jackie (Schochet) and her former husband Larry Aronson. A memorial luncheon to celebrate her life will be held October 4, 2019.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
