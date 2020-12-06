1/1
Nancy Susan Lufrano
Nancy Susan Lufrano (née Greenan); It is with much sadness that the family of Nancy Lufrano announces her passing at age 61 during this Thanksgiving season, 2020. Nancy will be forever remembered with the deepest love by her only child Dominique Lufrano, mother Kathy Greenan, brother Arthur Greenan Jr. ('AJ'), sister Susan Shilling (née Greenan), former husband Jon Lufrano, and the many relatives in the Greenan, Manion, Shilling, & Lufrano families, in addition to her friends-for-life, far and wide. There is great joy in these difficult days knowing that her final journey brings her together with those predeceased: her father Arthur Greenan Sr. ('Art', Poppy) (2002) and her sister Sally Greenan (1977). She loved being called "an intrepid adventurer", "a happy wanderer", "a world traveler". With no more than a carry-on for most trips, she would board a plane, a train, or take her one hundred thousand mile Volkswagen, often as a last minute surprise to us all. Singapore and Paris were home for a time. Chicago, her birthplace, was always home-base. An avid walker, she knew all the neighborhoods, all the markets. The lakefront, Wrigley Field, the Museum of Science and Industry, Chinatown, and the Maxwell Street Market were frequent destinations. Adventure, travel, walking was also about learning; she was a life-long learner, a voracious reader. With degrees from the University of Illinois, working in finance and insurance, she also developed professional level skill and talent in French culture and language, catering and cooking, nutrition, creative and technical writing and classical piano. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her "joie-de-vivre" at a date in the future. Nancy was especially proud of her volunteer work for the J.D.R.F., particularly its annual auction and gala. She would happily endorse memorial gifts: http://www.jdrf.org/donate or J.D.R.F.-Illinois, 1E Wacker Drive, Suite 1400, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
