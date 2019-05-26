Home

More Obituaries for Nancy Tanner
Nancy (Radt) Tanner

Nancy (Radt) Tanner

Nancy (Radt) Tanner Obituary
Nancy Tanner passed away peacefully at her home in San Rafael, California on Friday, May 17. She was 91. Mrs. Tanner is survived by her daughters Lisa (Mark) Haas and Margot (Alan) Segal, and grandchildren Matthew Haas, Zachary Haas, Harrison Segal, and Sydney Segal. Her husband of 58 years, Joseph Eugene (Gene) Tanner, an executive at Sears, Roebuck & Company, passed in 2009. A native of Long Island, NY, Nancy moved with Gene and their children from NY to PA, NJ, and IL, before settling near her daughters in CA. An active member of the Smith Ranch community in San Rafael since 2012, Nancy will be dearly missed by friends and loved ones. Donations in her memory can be made to Heart.org or Shatterproof.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
