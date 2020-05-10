Nancy Warburton Hug nee O'Rourke, of Northbrook and formerly of Evanston, loving daughter of the late Frank and Mary O'Rourke, dear mother of John and Michael Sullivan, fond sister of Mary(Robert) Sheedy and Kathleen (Noel) Fahey, aunt of Rob Sheedy. Retired teacher , Evanston Dist 65 and she was a mental health advocate Contributions to American Cancer Society appreciate. Services willl be private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.