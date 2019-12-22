|
|
Nancy (Wachter) Rolison (74) Interior Designer, passed away on November 28 at her home in Grayslake.
She leaves behind two children Whitney (Rolison) Schorr and Derek (Nancy) Rolison and five grandchildren Kendall, Cassidy and Parker Schorr and Nora and Jack Rolison, and five siblings Lily, Merry, Betsy/Liz, Peter and Maggie. Preceded by parents, Frederick and Lucille (Moore) Wachter.
The Celebration of Life, Saturday, January 18, 2-5 PM, which coincides with Nancy's 75th birthday. The Vine Restaurant, 101 Center St, Grayslake, IL. More about Nancy's life on Strang Funeral Home: http://www.strangfuneral.org/obituaries/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019