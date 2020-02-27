|
|
Nancy Ostermeier Wilson, 84, went to heaven Monday, February 24. 2020. She was surrounded by family at her home in Glenview, Illinois.
Nancy leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Roger Eaton Wilson; brother Richard; daughter Linda Wilson and Linda Gardner; son Alan Wilson and Deanna Wilson; daughter-in-law Melissa Wilson and Joe Donnelly. Grandchildren Robin, Nick, Cassidy, Spencer, Tyler, Macrae, Ambria, Abigail, Adelina and Luke. Nancy joins her eldest son Glenn in heaven who preceded her in death.
Born and raised in Chicago, daughter of Martin & Emma Ostermeier, she graduated from Foreman High School 1952 and received an Associates Degree in Accounting from Wright Junior College in 1954. She met her husband Roger Wilson, at the Holiday Ballroom in Chicago and they were married in 1958 at Grace English Lutheran Church on Laramie Avenue in Chicago.
Nancy was a homemaker who raised her children Glenn, Linda and Alan as well as volunteered for numerous church and service groups. She enjoyed being with family playing games of all kinds and absolutely adored her 10 grandchildren.
Nancy and Roger were avid campers in their younger years, traveling to most of the National Parks with their children. Later in life, she and Roger took to world-wide travels, visiting continents like Europe, Asia, India, Australia and Central America. Nancy loved sharing these adventure stories with her friends and family.
Nancy had a heart for the world. She helped to lead the Women of St. Andrews (WOSA) Group who made quilts for Lutheran World Relief and routinely prayed for world missionaries as well as supported organizations like Heifer International.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 10am at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 N Northwestern Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020