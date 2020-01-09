|
Nancy Wright, nee Solomon, age 62, beloved wife of Mark; devoted mother of Lainie and Thomas Wright; dear sister of Steven Solomon; loving daughter-in-law of Joan Silar and Sidney Wright. Services Friday 11 a.m. Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 South Highland Ave., Lombard, 60148. Interment Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. Rembrances may be made to the Giant Steps School For Autism Education, 2500 Cabot Dr., Lisle, IL 60532. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856 or www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020