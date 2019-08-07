Home

St Andrews Greek Orthodox Chr
5649 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
5649 N. Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
5649 N. Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL
Nancy Zannis, nee Stamatakis, age 89, passed away on August 4, 2019. Devoted mother of Mary Zannis and loving daughter of the late John and Clementine Stamatakis. Dear sister of the late Alex (Josephine) Stamatakis and fond aunt of John, Chris, Alex, Tina and Nancy. Family and friends will meet on Friday morning, August 9, 2019, for Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in Nancy's name to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
