|
|
Nanette Kennedy, age 64, of Berwyn, formerly of Chicago; loving mother of Branden (Emily) Hupp; cherished grandmother of Sam, Patrick and Benjamin; dear sister of Marilyn (Stephen) Waltasti, Margaret Schoonover, Jean Kennedy, Joan (Michael) Stelter, Daniel (Mary) Kennedy and Santa (Matthew) Moran; fond aunt and great-aunt of many; devoted daughter of the late Daniel and Santa Kennedy. Nanette was a former longtime employee of the Village of Oak Park. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Entombment Concordia Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019