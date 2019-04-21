age 91, of Freeport, passed away Saturday December 15, 2018 in Manor Court in Freeport. Naomi was born March 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Devoted daughter of the late Johnson M. and Blanche E. (Craig) Nimlos. She married Donald L. Nord on January 21, 1950 in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Mr. Nord passed away May 17, 1983. She was a teacher in Park Forest for Chicago Heights School District #163. Naomi loved to golf, travel, work on paintings and drawings, and play Bridge. She is survived by her loving sons, Thomas (Dorothy) Nord of Freeport, IL and Steven (Linda) Nord of Allen,Texas; Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Liz) Nord, Melissa (Carl) Steien and Charles Nord; proud great grandmother of six great-grandchildren. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, John (the late Carol) and Thomas(Carlene) Nimlos. Memorial Visitation will be held at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, April 26th, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Family and friend will gather for a Memorial Funeral Services on Saturday, April 27th at Church of the Holy Family in Park Forest at 2:00 p.m. and inurnment to follow at Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary