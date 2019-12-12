Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park
Willow Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Horridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi M. Horridge


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi M. Horridge Obituary
Naomi M. Horridge, age 93, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 15, 1926 in Lawrence Co. IL, the daughter of Mina Weise. She married George W. Horridge in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1989.

Naomi was a collector of Hummel figurines who also also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and going out to eat. She is fondly remembered for her love of cleaning her home.

She is survived by two step-children and their spouses, Carol and Dudley McClure of Bethalto, and Bob and Carol Horridge of South St. Louis; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her good friend Vicki Sarich of S. Chicago.

In addition to her husband, George; she is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Gail.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating.

A grave side service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -