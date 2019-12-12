|
Naomi M. Horridge, age 93, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1926 in Lawrence Co. IL, the daughter of Mina Weise. She married George W. Horridge in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1989.
Naomi was a collector of Hummel figurines who also also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and going out to eat. She is fondly remembered for her love of cleaning her home.
She is survived by two step-children and their spouses, Carol and Dudley McClure of Bethalto, and Bob and Carol Horridge of South St. Louis; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her good friend Vicki Sarich of S. Chicago.
In addition to her husband, George; she is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Gail.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating.
A grave side service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019