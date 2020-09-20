Naomi "Midge" Sullivan, 80, a long-time resident of Hinsdale passed away peacefully on September 16th. Midge was grateful for her family, friends and the many other blessings in her life, with her grandchildren as the icing on the cake of life for her. Midge and her husband Tom were long-time parishioners and benefactors of St. Isaac Jogues Parish.
Midge is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Bernard Sullivan, Sr., her parents, her son Thomas Bernard Sullivan, Jr. and her granddaughter Payton Toole Sullivan. She is survived by her brother-in-law Jim (Stephanie) Sullivan of Wilmette, her daughter Mimi (Greg) Moore of Hinsdale, her son Michael (Wendy) Sullivan of Portland, ME, her son Terry (Meg) Sullivan of River Forest, nine grandchildren – Kaileigh Moore, Nash Moore, Elisabeth Moore, Mallory Moore, Sydney Sullivan, Finn Sullivan, Terry Sullivan, Jr., Tommy Sullivan and Holden Sullivan - her nieces Meg (Kristen) Sullivan and Lee (Jim) Connors, as well as many other relatives and lifelong friends.
A memorial Mass for Midge will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25 at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. 4th Street in Hinsdale. The Mass will be live-streamed. As space will be limited due to the current guidelines in place for public gatherings, please contact Sullivan Funeral Home at 630-323-0275 if you wish to attend. Midge's family understands that attendance at public gatherings is a very personal decision and encourages each person to respect Midge's wishes that no one put themselves at risk. In the absence of a memorial service, the family encourages you to share your favorite memories, photos and stories of Midge on her Tribute Wall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Midge's name to The Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale.