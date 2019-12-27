|
|
What a woman! The daughter of Beatrice and Albert Witcoff. Naomi is back with her "Jer Bear", her husband and best friend of 34 years. Naomi was fiercely independent and believed in life-long learning. She attended Ida Crown Jewish Academy and Roosevelt Univ. and was the founder of the Illinois Workers Compensation Assoc. Always helping others, and a true leader, Naomi was a member of B'Nai Brith Women, National Council of Jewish Women and served two terms as President for Hadassah in Delray Beach. Naomi's legacy of strength, courage, helping others live through her grandchildren, Jordan, Sarah and Joseph; and children Tracy (Marc) and Robert. Mom, your advice, sharing a Flea Market knish, late night bobka or having a Crown & Cream Soda together will be missed! A special thanks to Rosa and Josie who helped her for so many years. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Hadassah. Gravesite services Friday, December 27 11am, Jewish Oakridge, Hillside. Funeral arrangements, Chicago Jewish Burial Society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019