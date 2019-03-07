Narciso G. Modesto, 98, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Narciso was born in Chicago, IL on November 14, 1920, to Fermina (nee Ciani) and Marcello Modesto. Loving husband to the late Florence; loving father to Narciso (Shawn), Michele (David) and Mark (Susan); and loving grandfather to Marissa & Nicholas (Heidi), Michael (Meaghan) & Kristen, and Mark & Kristina; and loving great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Aidan, Thomas, and Jackson.Narciso served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater aboard LST 778 and was honorably discharged at Great Lakes Naval Base at the end of the war. He returned home to marry his sweetheart, Florence, in 1945. Narciso continued his education, graduating with an degree from the Mies van der Rohe Architectural School at Illinois Institute of Technology. Beginning his career with John Caretti & Company, he helped to build it into one of the premier terrazzo contractors in the nation. Narciso rose to eventually own the company outright. During his career, Narciso served as president of the National Terrazzo Association, and was integral in bringing innovative terrazzo concepts to the commercial flooring industry. The United Terminal at O'Hare Airport is a notable example of Caretti's terrazzo flooring achievements.Narciso and Florence moved to Lake Forest in 1966 to raise their family. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and VFW. Narciso, Florence, and family were active parishioners at The Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest. Narciso and Florence travelled extensively throughout Europe and the United States, and enjoyed many happy family vacations. Visitation will be held from 4pm – 8pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 329 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Memorial contributions can be directed in loving memory of Narciso Modesto to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary