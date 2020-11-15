1/1
Narcissa Terese Petelle Cummings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Narcissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Narcissa Terese Petelle Cummings, 86, died peacefully on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Narcissa spent her entire life in her beloved Chicago. She was a civically engaged and witty woman with a sense of humor honed in the 35+ years that she taught in Chicago's public schools. She loved her family, Jeopardy, St. Viator's Catholic Church, the Democratic Party and Chicago baseball. She is survived by her loving sons, Preston and Jonathan, and her grandchildren, John and Cillian as well as her siblings Carolyn Petelle Doorn, Dorothy Petelle Jones and Peter and Don Petelle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Preston. Service will follow once we can safely gather to enjoy the hymns she personally selected for the occasion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Rest In Peace! Your smile and quick wit will always be in my heart! God Bless! Never forget our weekends together as a young child! You introduced me the City and gourmet cooking! Love you!
Robin Norskog
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved