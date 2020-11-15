Narcissa Terese Petelle Cummings, 86, died peacefully on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Narcissa spent her entire life in her beloved Chicago. She was a civically engaged and witty woman with a sense of humor honed in the 35+ years that she taught in Chicago's public schools. She loved her family, Jeopardy, St. Viator's Catholic Church, the Democratic Party and Chicago baseball. She is survived by her loving sons, Preston and Jonathan, and her grandchildren, John and Cillian as well as her siblings Carolyn Petelle Doorn, Dorothy Petelle Jones and Peter and Don Petelle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Preston. Service will follow once we can safely gather to enjoy the hymns she personally selected for the occasion.





