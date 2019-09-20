|
Natalia Boni, nee Chiappa, age 70, of Des Plaines. Beloved wife of Lido Boni for 48 years. Loving mother of Lisa Boni Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Alessia and Daniella Kelly. Dear sister of Julie (the late Mickey) Carbone. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many, worldwide. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Monday, 9:30 A.M., from the funeral home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd. Mount Prospect, for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheatridge, CO. In lieu of flowers memorials to , CONNECT WITH MDA, National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019