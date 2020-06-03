We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Natalie Caplin (née Van Gelder) on the morning of June 1, 2020, at the age of ninety-eight, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Caplin, Natalie will be deeply missed by her children William Caplin (Marsha Heyman) and Wendy Caplin (Denise Kulp) and, her grandchildren, Adam Caplin, Rebecca Caplin, and Mateo Caplin, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Natalie will be remembered for her capacity to form deep, long-lasting friendships, her artistic accomplishments as an amateur potter, and her devotion to progressive political action. She was an active member of Solel synagogue (Highland Park IL) and spent many years as a volunteer in community organizations. In her early sixties, Natalie confronted a rare physical and neurological impairment, with which she coped with great courage and fortitude. She aged with grace and a fighting spirit. In her final days, she received outstanding care from the nursing staff at the Care Center of the Vi at the Glen (Glenview IL); her family is enormously grateful for their compassionate care. Donations in Natalie's memory can be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601 or the Bright Futures Foundation, PO Box 2600, 2500 Indigo Ln., Glenview, IL 60026. A graveside funeral will be live-streamed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 PM CDT. For the link visit, www.cjfinfo.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.